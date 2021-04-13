Man accused of kidnapping and raping woman after climbing through window

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police need help finding a man accused of raping a woman after climbing through a broken window.
Police say the incident happened Sunday, April 11 in the 600 block of Southern Oaks Pl.
The victim told police Johnnie Facison entered her home through a broken window. She says he was armed with a pistol and struck her head and mouth.
Police say Facison forced the victim from her home and drove her around for hours before assaulting her.
The victim eventually escaped and called police.
Facison is now wanted for Aggravated Rape, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Kidnapping, and Violation of Bond Conditions.
Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you know anything about Facison’s whereabouts, you are urged to call crime stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
