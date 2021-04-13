Little league prepares for 2021 season

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Kids will soon return the diamond for little league baseball and softball.
Local parks and recreation leaders share how they plan to keep players and coaches safe this season.
“We’re outside we have ventilation but we’ve got to have our spacing,” Shane Anderson said.
Anderson is the Director for Jackson Parks and Rec.
He said there is a lot of excitement, as they have 15 more players than last year on their little league baseball team.
However, there are a couple of rules they will need to follow before stepping to home base.
“We’re encouraging no grouping, no after practice or after game close huddling, and high fiving and so forth,” Anderson said.
As for spectators in the stands... he says there is not much worry about that.
“When we come to games primarily it’s a lawn chair groups. And they don’t have large groups,” Anderson said.
Kaed Horrell, Assistant Manager, Cape Girardeau Parks and Rec, explained they have gone as far as placing X’s on the stands, to show the appropriate seating.
“If you are within your family obviously you can sit together, but we do ask that people not be sitting right up close to other people that do not live within their household,” Horrell said.
Horrell said they will practice social distancing off of the field, and encourage players to bring their own equipment such as helmets and water.
“We don’t want big team jugs or anything like that where there can be any type of cross contamination,” Horrell said.
Horrell and Anderson said there is hesitation form some parents, but when it comes to COVID-19 guidelines, they plan to knock it out the park.
“We just really encourage people to come out and have a good time, but be safe and be respectful to other people,” Horrell said.
“Do it right the first time so we can get a strong start, step to success, let’s get this thing going and give the kids an opportunity,” Anderson said.
Horrell and Anderson said the baseball and softball season will begin in May.
