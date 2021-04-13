Law enforcement to crack down on drugged driving on 420

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - While cannabis is now legalized for recreational use in many states and medicinal use only by Missouri, it is still illegal in all states to drive under influence of it.
Law enforcement will be out April 16-21 to crack down on drugged drivers.
“Driving drug-impaired or riding with someone who is drug-impaired, is not worth the risk,” said Jon Nelson, chair of the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety. “Not only do you risk killing yourself or someone else, but the trauma and financial costs of a crash or an arrest for driving while substance-impaired can be significant. The consequences are serious and real.”
According to preliminary 2021 data, 93 people were killed and 180 more were seriously injured in Missouri traffic crashes that involved at least one drug-impaired driver.
The coalition said designating a sober driver, calling a ride share or using public transportation are just a few options to get everyone home safely.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.