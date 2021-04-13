KY 1125/Union Church Rd Closed in Fulton Co.

FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has closed a section of KY 1125/Union Church Road in Fulton County until further notice.
KY 1125/Union Church Road is closed between KY 94 and KY 166/Middle Road to allow a damaged cross drain to the replaced. This closure of KY 1125 is about 1/4th mile south of KY 94.
Due to time required for marking utilities and other prep work, the roadway at this site is expected to be closed for about a week.
There will be no marked detour. However, motorists may self detour via KY 1750 and KY 1709.
Local access for property owners will be maintained on each side of the closure point.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will attempt to provide timely notice when the cross drain is replaced and normal traffic flow is restored.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.