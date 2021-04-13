Ky. Gov. Beshear to hold press conference regarding J&J vaccine

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a press briefing Tuesday morning regarding the call to pause the use of the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, Johnson & Johnson.
The press conference is set for 10:45 a.m.
Federal health officials are recommending a pause in administering the vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.
Governor Beshear has offered an incentive for speeding up the pace of vaccinations in the state. He said he plans to lift capacity restrictions at most venues and businesses that cater to 1,000 or fewer patrons once 2.5 million residents have received at least their first shot.
In addition, he will end the curfew for bars and restaurants.
Masking would remain in effect and mass gatherings would still be limited until COVID-19 variants are under control and more Kentucky children are able to be vaccinated.
As of April 5, Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility is expanded to include Phases 1, 2, and 3.
Anyone age 16 or older are eligible for Pfizer, and anyone age 18 and older are eligible for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on our scheduling list.
Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Information Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to determine which phase they are in, find a vaccine location, and sign-up for update notifications.
Additional COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at vaccinefinder.org Retail pharmacies and health centers are also providing COVID-19 vaccinations.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine dashboard and information: https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine.
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline: 800-722-5725 can answer general COVID-19 vaccine questions.
Owensboro Health - You can make a new COVID-19 vaccination appointment online at owensborohealth.org/vaccine or by calling central scheduling at 270-685-7100.
Deaconess in Henderson County and Union County – COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at https://www.deaconess.com/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Ohio County Healthcare - To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment visit https://ochcares.com/COVID or call 270-215-9082 Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 4:30 pm.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 10,041 cases, 175 deaths, 9,103 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,855 cases, 58 deaths, 2,783 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 4,121 cases, 133 deaths, 3,775 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,451 cases, 55 deaths, 2,220 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,419 cases, 72 deaths, 3,875 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,182 cases, 19 deaths, 1,037 recovered
- McLean Co. - 846 cases, 28 deaths, 773 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,259 cases, 15 deaths, 1,151 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 816 cases, 16 deaths, 734 recovered
