Johnson & Johnson vaccine paused in Missouri until further notice

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is being paused in Missouri.
Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, said the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine will not be used until further notice.
“We anticipate having more information shortly to make further decisions about overall vaccine distribution in light of this new development and will continue to update citizens who have been vaccinated with the J&J vaccine after the advisory committee meets at the federal level tomorrow,” Williams said.
If you have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and now have been experiencing a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath, contact your health care provider.
For other questions, contact your health care provider or call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411.
