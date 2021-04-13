Illinois first state to extend full Medicaid benefits to mothers 12 months postpartum

“This enhanced period of care for Illinois mothers is vital for them, their babies and their families, and is critical to reducing maternal morbidity and mortality rates and the alarming disparities in health outcomes for Black women and all women with Medicaid coverage across the state,” said Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services Director Theresa Eagleson. “We thank our federal partners for recognizing this great need and approving Illinois’ long-standing request. We also thank partners in the advocacy and legislative communities who have championed women’s healthcare right alongside us. Healthy moms equate to healthy babies and families and we are so grateful for this approval.”