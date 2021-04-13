Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports 3,193 new cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,193 new cases of COVID-19, including 17 additional deaths, on Tuesday, April 13.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,285,398 cases, including 21,540 deaths.
A total of 21,283,370 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
As of Monday night, 2,028 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 466 patients were in the ICU and 185 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 6-12 is 5 percent.
According to IDPH, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 9,343,775.
A total of 7,344,112 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 132,979 doses. On Monday, 100,729 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
The Illinois National Guard administered more than 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines at state-supported vaccination sites around the state.
