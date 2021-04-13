IDPH, southern Illinois health departments pause use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine at clinics

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Health departments across southern Illinois announced they will not be administering the use of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at clinics.
The announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended a “pause” in using the single-dose shot on Tuesday morning, April 13, due to an investigation into rare and unusual clots.
The pause is out of an abundance of caution.
The FDA said the investigation into clots is expected to last a “matter of days.”
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) said it will follow the recommendations of the CDC and FDA to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine out of an abundance of caution.
All Illinois COVID-19 providers have been notified to discontinue the use of the J&J vaccine until further notice.
Vaccine providers are being strongly advised to administer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in order to keep appointments.
Those who have received the J&J vaccine and develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination are recommended to contact their health care provider.
IDPH said Moderna and Pfizer vaccines make up the vast majority of doses on hand in the State of Illinois.
The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) was scheduled to hold a J&J vaccine clinic at Shawnee Community College on Tuesday. S7HD has since canceled the clinic and stated that all other S7HD vaccination sites are administering the Moderna doses as previously scheduled.
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department stated it will not be offering the J&J vaccine at a Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic at The Pavilion in Marion on Tuesday. Bi-County will only be administering Pfizer and Moderna doses.
The Jackson County Health Department said all clinic scheduled to use the J&J vaccine will now be using the Pfizer vaccine, including the COVID-19 walk-in vaccine clinic at the Trico High School Gym in Campbell Hill on Tuesday. The health department said it will return to using the J&J vaccine if IDPH directs them to do so.
