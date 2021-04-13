Heartland patient reacts to Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine pause

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Distribution of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine was put on pause on Tuesday, April 13.
We caught up with one Heartland resident who received the vaccine in early April.
”We aren’t very concerned about it,” Sally Carter said.
Sally Carter and her family rolled up their sleeves for the one-and-done Johnson & Johnson shot on April 1.
“We weighed very carefully which of the doses we wanted, if we wanted the two shot or the J&J, and we opted for the Johnson & Johnson,” Carter said.
After hearing the news about a pause in distribution, Carter said she still has no regrets.
“I’m sorry for the people who are experiencing any kind of side effects and we do consider ourselves fortunate that everything seemed to work fine. We are hoping that the vaccination proves effective even though there are some possible side effects,” she said.
Pharmacist Catherine Heaton gives doses of the shot at Broadway Pharmacy. She said the state’s order to not use the J&J shot could last a while.
“What they have advised us to do is to keep it in its appropriate condition so we’ll keep it in the refrigerator in controlled temperatures and we label it as quarantine- do not use,” Heaton said.
Even though the J&J COVID-19 vaccine isn’t being administered, Heaton encouraged you to look into the other vaccine options.
“Maybe consider getting one of the other ones so you can get vaccinated ‘cause we don’t know how long this is going to last, so just talk to your health care professional to see what’s right for you,” she said.
Despite what’s happening, Sally Carter called getting vaccinated the right decision for her family; hoping they can get their lives back to normal.
“We have some travel plans coming up in the near future. We wanted to make sure we were fully vaccinated,” Carter said.
A CDC panel will meet Wednesday to review the blood clot cases and decide what to do next.
