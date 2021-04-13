Graves County Health Department announces 15 new COVID-19 cases

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Fifteen new cases have been announced by the Graves County Health Department.
This brings the total number of cases Graves County has seen to 3,688. Out of those, there have been 90 deaths.
“Take advantage of the opportunity to be vaccinated as the number of positive cases are increasing,” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
For more information, you can visit kycovid19.ky.gov or call the Kentucky COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-2725.
