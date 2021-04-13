First Alert: Morning showers

(KFVS) - Showers will continue to fall this morning. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but storms will not be severe.
Wake-up temps will be in the 50s.
Clouds and a few isolated showers are possible this afternoon.
Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.
Tonight, will be mostly cloudy with more scattered shower possible into early Wednesday morning.
Lows will be cooler in the mid-40s.
Clouds will gradually decrease heading into Wednesday afternoon.
Afternoon highs will be in the mid-60s Wednesday and throughout the rest of the week.
Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s on Thursday morning which could allow for frost in some areas.
Showers are possible over the weekend.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.