Driven Brands Car Wash North America buys Elite Car Wash in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Driven Brands Car Wash North America has recently purchased Elite Car Wash on William St in Cape Girardeau.
During this transition, Elite Car Wash closed to appropriately staff and replace equipment.
Elite plans to reopen at full capacity no later than April 16.
Memberships will resume for existing monthly customers upon reopening.
“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by this extended closure. We appreciate your patience as we prepare to reopen with the highest level of service and wash quality possible,” said Gabe Mendoza, President, Driven Brands Car Wash North America.
Existing members will also receive notice of reopening plans.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.