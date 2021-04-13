2 dead after fire in New Madrid Co., Mo.

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people died in a motor home fire.
According to the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office, they conducted a well-being check on April 13 at 608 North Main Street in Lilbourn after family members of 35-year-old Bryant Akridge had not heard from him in three days.
Deputies responded to the motor home where they had to force their way in.
Once inside the motor home, deputies say the interior had been burnt.
They found Akridge and 29-year-old Amber Womack, of Scott City, dead.
Investigators say a heating element caused a fire inside of the motor home. It’s believed both victims died from smoke inhalation.
The investigation is ongoing.
