City of Cape Girardeau looks to open Broadway soon

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau is looking to open a section of Broadway St. as soon as possible.
On Tuesday, April 13, they put up fencing around the front of the Broadway Theatre, near the corner of Broadway and Ellis Streets, after the building caught fire and was condemned.
They are working with the property owner to get the building secured and open Broadway back up.
“The safety of pedestrians and vehicles is first and foremost,” Cape Girardeau Deputy City Manager Molly Mehner said. “So we’re hoping to get that work underway here very shortly.”
They’ve also taken measures to secure an emergency order from the city’s building supervisor, which would give the city the ability to do the work themselves if they didn’t see significant progress from the property owner soon.
“The emergency order takes time and there’s a reason for that,” Mehner said. “It shouldn’t be super easy for the government to come in and take control of somebody’s property. So we want to make sure and follow all the right steps and processes to do that. But it is a priority and I would love to get that road open in the next day or two.”
The city is looking to have a contractor take down the top leaning part at the least, a section that has them worried about falling, before they open the road back up.
“The structural evaluation of the building suggests that a strong wind or something could potentially cause that brick to fall,” Mehner said. “Obviously, it will fall on the sidewalk and potentially into the roadway and so that’s why we have it closed for everyone’s safety.”
