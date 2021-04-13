Carbondale man accused of shooting at home, fleeing on bicycle

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is facing charges after police say he shot at a home before fleeing on a bicycle.
Thomas L. Hudson, 56, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, reckless discharge of a firearm, no firearm owner’s identification card and resisting a peace officer.
According to Carbondale police, they received a report of a man firing a handgun at a home in the 300 block of West Cherry Street and then leaving on a bicycle around 2:48 p.m. on April 12.
Officers responded to the area and found Hudson riding a bicycle.
They said he initially resisted their efforts to stop him, but he was taken into custody without further incident.
He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.
Anyone with information is asked to call 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
