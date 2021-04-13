Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center reaching out to minorities on vaccines

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Health leaders in Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky suspended the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine out of an abundance of caution.
Cape Girardeau County health leaders said they plan to move forward with the Moderna vaccine.
Cape Girardeau Public Health Director Jane Wernsman said pausing the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will not stop them from having vaccination clinics.
“Sunday we will be at the St. James AME church, and then next weekend we will be at the Greater Dimensions Church,” she said.
They continue to vaccinate more African Americans in the community.
“Well, I think we are trying to work with local leaders who are maybe spokespeople or spokespersons within a neighborhood, that could talk to individual citizens and residents,” Wernsman said.
They hope to help people understand the purpose of getting vaccinated.
“Statistically, across the nation, that population tends to have a little bit higher infection rate, little bit higher of incidents of complications particularly when they become infected with COVID; as well as other disparities along the way,” Wernsman explained.
And for anyone skeptical about getting vaccinated, Wernsman said to just reach out.
“Talk to us. Talk to your health professional, your doctor, someone you rely on. Talk to someone in your inner circle that may have been vaccinated. How are others doing? How did they respond? Be as knowledgeable as you can about the vaccine; and again we are always willing to provide that information,” she said.
Wernsman reminded everyone that as of now, individuals will only be able to receive the Moderna vaccine through the health department, which requires a first and second dose.
