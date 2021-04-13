Cape Girardeau Comedy Club plans to reopen

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Laughing Gas Comedy Club still has its doors closed more than one year after the start of the pandemic.
This has folks wondering when it will re-open.
Owner Jeff Johnson said if everything lines up the way he wants it to, the club could open in late summer or early fall.
”I’m trying to get everything kind of lined up, I’m starting to get the wheels moving, I haven’t started booking comedy acts yet but as far as keeping up with the business, making sure that the business is going to be ready when its time, that’s the biggest challenge and then of course getting the word out when we do because I know that I get dozens of emails a week and Cape wants it,” Johnson said.
Johnson currently works in St. Louis as a respiratory therapist, which he called an eye-opening experience during the pandemic.
He’s said he’s determined for a grand club reopening when the timing is right.
You can keep up with any updates on Laughing Gas’ social media.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.