Bald eagle at Skyview Animal Clinic dies

SEDGEWICKVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - One of the bald eagles in the care of a heartland wildlife center has died.
Watkins Wildlife Rehab in Sedgewickville posted the update on Social Media Monday afternoon.
Rescuers say the female bird had extremely high levels of lead toxicity even after weeks of treatment.
They say the other bird is doing well so far and seems to be much better.
Both Eagles were found in Southeast Missouri earlier this year and recently tested positive for lead poisoning.
