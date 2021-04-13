5 area agencies each receive $10,000 grant from AmerenCares

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Benton-West City Ministerial Alliance, Wesley Foundation at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Murphysboro Food Pantry, Herrin Community Food Pantry, and Carbondale Good Samaritan Food Pantry & Soup Kitchen each received a $10,000 grant from AmerenCares to support community members near either the Grand Tower or Southern Illinois reliability project.
“We are thrilled to receive a donation from Ameren Illinois to purchase food and other items,” said Patty Mullen, Executive Director of Good Samaritan Ministries. “We have struggled at times to meet the needs for so many people in Jackson County and this gracious $10,000 donation from Ameren will help us meet our local need.”
The five grants were made available through the AmerenCares program, which connects Ameren to the communities it serves through charitable giving and volunteering.
Shawn Schukar, president of Ameren Transmission Company, said a key focus of the company is to partner with nonprofit organizations like Benton-West City Ministerial Alliance to improve the quality of life for those communities Ameren Transmission serves.
“At Ameren, our goal is to deliver safe, reliable and affordable energy to our customers in both Illinois and Missouri,” Schukar said. “This donation is part of $210,000 in grants provided to 21 nonprofits located in communities near Ameren Transmission projects that are focused on efforts to address poverty, food insecurity and impacts related to COVID-19.”
