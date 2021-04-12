What you need to know April 12

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, April 12.
Monday is starting off mild with wake-up temps in the mid 40s to low 50s.
This afternoon is looking beautiful with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and light winds.
Highs will be in the upper 60s north to the mid 70s south.
Clouds will increase tonight with light rain through early Tuesday. No severe weather is expected.
The rest of Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures below average in the low 60s.
The rest of the week will be mostly dry with cool temps.
Afternoon highs will be in the mid to low 60s.
Showers could return by the weekend.
- Protestors clashed with police after an officer-involved shooting in Minnesota.
- At the start of this year’s Ramadan the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center has plans to recover from the arson last year.
- Southeast Missouri State University hosted the USA Gymnastics Women’s Collegiate National Championships this weekend at the Show Me Center.
- Three people were shot at a party in Carbondale Sunday morning.
- All Illinoisans age 16 and older will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, April 12.
- A vaccine distribution site in metro Atlanta paused COVID-19 shots produced by Johnson & Johnson on Friday after eight people experienced adverse reactions earlier in the week.
- More people fled their homes on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent on Sunday as La Soufrière volcano rumbled loudly for a third day and the heavy weight of its ashfall damaged some buildings.
- The mother of three children — all under the age of 5 — found slain inside a Los Angeles apartment Saturday morning has been arrested, police said.
- The death of Prince Philip has left a “huge void” in Queen Elizabeth II’s life, their son Prince Andrew said Sunday, as Princess Anne paid tribute to her father as “my teacher, my supporter and my critic.”
