This afternoon will be the warmest day of the week

Lots of sunshine will warm us into the lower to mid 70s across most of the area this afternoon. Soak it up, because cooler weather is on the way. Along with the cooler weather, scattered rain chances return tonight and early Tuesday too. Clouds will start to increase this evening and overnight and bring some rain with them. We are not expecting heavy rain, but some lingering showers will hang around through at least the morning hours on Tuesday. Highs for the rest of the week will only be in the lower to mid 60s in most areas. Wednesday night into early Thursday temperatures will drop into the 30s in some areas, frost is possible.