Scattered showers will develop across the area late tonight through tomorrow morning.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We enjoyed a fantastic afternoon across the Heartland with lots of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Clouds will begin to increase across the region overnight as a front moves towards the area. Scattered showers will develop across the area as well. temperatures will be cooling down behind the front with lows falling into the upper 40s north to lower 50s south.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few showers early. It will be much cooler across the Heartland tomorrow afternoon. Highs will reach the lower to middle 60s.
Another front will bring a reinforcing shot of cooler air during the mid week. This will possible allow for scattered frost by Thursday morning with a few areas seeing temperatures fall into the middle to upper 30s.
