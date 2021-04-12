Ribbon cutting ceremony held in New Madrid for new stormwater ditch project

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - A ribbon cutting was held in New Madrid for the stormwater ditch replacements project on Monday, April 12.
The ceremony was held at noon at Levee Road and Capitol Boulevard.
St. John’s Levee and Drainage District Board President Riley James and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Memphis District Commander Col. Zachary Miller attended the ribbon cutting.
According to the Corps of Engineer, underground drainage has had issues with seeping and instability.
Currently, construction is underway to install three new stormwater ditches which are being built next to the landside levee toe with arch reinforced concrete pipe.
This will route stormwater to existing gravity flow culverts through the levee.
Construction on the project began in November of 2019 and is expected be completed this summer.
