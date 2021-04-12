A Nice Afternoon Ahead

Mid 40s to low 50s this Monday morning. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies heading into the day with light winds finally. High temperatures will range from the upper 60s north to the mid 70s south.
Clouds increase tonight with light rain through early Thursday. No severe weather is expected. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures below average in the low 60s.
The trend of cooler temperatures in the mid to low 60s will hold through the week. Most days looking to be dry. A low pressure system will form to our south later this week and bring showers by the weekend. It will be a calm week in April.
-Lisa
