2nd man charged in connection with murder investigation in Jefferson Co., Mo.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A second man has been arrested and charged in connection with the June 2019 death of Samuel Israelsen.
Timmy L. Miller, 51 of St. Louis, has been charged with abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.
Miller was taken into custody in Wayne County, Missouri on Thursday, April 8 and booked into the Jefferson County Jail without bond.
His arrest follows that of 44-year-old Jason Isbell.
Isbell is charged first-degree murder and armed criminal action in Israelsen’s death.
According to Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak, the body of Israelsen was found wrapped in tarps and a carpet and hidden under a pile of wood in Eureka on Tuesday, April 6.
An autopsy showed that Israelsen suffered extensive head trauma.
The medical examiner determined the cause of Israelsen’s death to be homicide.
Investigators believe no other arrests will be made in the case.
