National telecommunicators week salutes dispatchers

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - They can’t see you, but they can help you in times when you need help.
This week is National communicators week and we talked with a Sikeston communications officer who tells us what her job is like.
Communication officers are the first ones to answer your call and help you out in times of need and ones that relay the information to first responders that go out to the scene.
They are being recognized for their efforts this week for the job they do as they are the glue that binds communications together from the public and first responders.
Sikeston DPS Communications Officer Kim Graham has worked there for 23 years and said it’s teamwork that helps get the job done.
“We work as a team,” Graham said. “There is no ‘I’ in teamwork. We make sure our guys get home safe. If we borrow somebody else’s officers to help us with something, we make sure they go home.”
National Telecommunicators Week occurs every year during the second week of April and serves as a time to recognize and thank telecommunicators.
