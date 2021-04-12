More than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths reported in Ill.

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public (IDPH) reported 2,433 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths on Monday, April 12.
As of Sunday night, 1,998 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals across the state. Of theses patients, 418 were in the ICU and 177 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 4.9 percent.
A total of 1,282,205 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 21,523 deaths.
Currently, 21,225,122 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.
Illinois vaccines
IDPH reports a total of 7,243,383 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.
So far, the Illinois National Guard has administered more than one million doses at mass vaccination sites around the state.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois has received is 9,001,105.
