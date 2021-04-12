Massac Co. to hold virtual child abuse prevention event

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Multiple agencies in Massac County will hold a child abuse prevention event on April 14.
The event will take place at 11 a.m. at the City Hall in Metropolis, Illinois.
Due to the pandemic and social guidelines, this event will be closed to the general public.
The event will be livestreamed on Facebook.
Prevent Child Abuse Illinois, Massac County States Attorney Office, Massac County Mental Health, Massac Memorial Hospital, Guardian Family Services, and Family Counseling Center Inc. in partnership with the Southern 7 Child Abuse Prevention Coalition are holding the event to raise awareness of Child Abuse Prevention Month 2021.
Guest speakers will include Brittney Hale, Program Assistant, Prevent Child Abuse Illinois; Tina Martin, Executive Director, Massac County Mental Health; and Josh Stratemeyer, Massac County States Attorney.
Child Abuse Prevention Month has been observed each April since its first presidential proclamation in 1983.
Since that time, millions of Americans have participated in this national campaign.
