At least 12 shot, 5 dead after violent weekend in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating multiple weekend shootings that left at least five people dead across Memphis.
According to Memphis police, a man was shot and killed at the Enclave Apartments in Hickory Hill Sunday night. Police do not have a suspect.
It’s one of several shootings across the city over the weekend.
At least three shootings happened Saturday alone.
Police responded to a shooting near Western Park and 3rd Street in southwest Memphis Saturday night.
Police said an adult male died from his injuries. Three others, including a juvenile, were injured.
“Citizens are sleeping on their floors and in their bathtubs falling asleep every night by the sound of gunfire,” said Dr. Bill Adkins, the pastor and founder of Greater Imani Church
Adkins is among a group of pastors pleading with Memphians to take action to stop the violence.
“Why aren’t we angry? Why aren’t we upset? Why aren’t we as angry about shootings of little children in Memphis as we were about the shooting of Brianna Taylor in Kentucky?” Adkins asked.
As of Friday, there have been more than 76 homicides and 63 murders in Memphis this year.
“Our young people think the only way to deal with anger is violence,” said Stevie Moore, the founder of Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives.
Moore fears the worst is yet to come once permitless carry takes effect July 1st.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed the measure into law last week. It allows people to carry handguns, either openly or concealed, without a permit.
Lee said it protects the rights of gun owners
“I signed constitutional carry today because it shouldn’t be hard for law-abiding Tennesseans to exercise their #2A rights,” Lee tweeted.
Moore said it will put more people in danger.
“It concerns me because I don’t know about East Tennessee, but I know in Shelby County, Tennessee that law is not going to work,” said Moore.
But what will work?
That’s a question many continue to wrestle with in a city plagued by violence.
Moore will host a community walk against gun violence on Saturday, Apr. 24.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.