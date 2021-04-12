Gas prices ‘fairly tame,’ holding steady

“After surging back then, we’ve seen the price increases fade, and while we haven’t seen much of a decline, prices have been holding near their yearly highs,” said head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy Patrick De Haan . “For now, it feels like the risk of seeing the national average climb to $3/gal has been delayed by a recent surge in COVID-19 cases both here and abroad, limiting the upside to gasoline demand, but should things begin to improve, especially as we get closer to the start of the summer, we still have potential to see summer gas prices at their highest levels in years. Make no mistake, gas prices this year will be tied to the hip of the Covid situation.”