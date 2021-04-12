Gas prices ‘fairly tame,’ holding steady

(KFVS) - Gas prices appear to be holding steady through out the U.S., pushing back predictions for $3 per gallon prices, for now.
According to GasBuddy, prices at the pump right now are closely connected with the coronavirus pandemic.
“After surging back then, we’ve seen the price increases fade, and while we haven’t seen much of a decline, prices have been holding near their yearly highs,” said head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy Patrick De Haan . “For now, it feels like the risk of seeing the national average climb to $3/gal has been delayed by a recent surge in COVID-19 cases both here and abroad, limiting the upside to gasoline demand, but should things begin to improve, especially as we get closer to the start of the summer, we still have potential to see summer gas prices at their highest levels in years. Make no mistake, gas prices this year will be tied to the hip of the Covid situation.”
As of Monday morning, April 12, GasBuddy reported the nationwide average at $2.85 per gallon, which is down 0.5 cents this time last month and up $102 cents from a year ago.
The average price of fuel at the pump fell 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week.
“It has been a fairly tame last few weeks at the pump for most areas after a particularly active February and March when prices were screaming higher,” said De Haan.
The following chart shows average fuel prices per gallon in Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee:
