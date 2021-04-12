Food assistance decreasing as COVID vaccinations become more available, economy strengthens

MINER, Mo. (KFVS) - The year 2020 was a record breaking year for the Southeast Missouri Food Bank as they helped feed more people than before by giving away 16.35 million pounds of food.
Lately, as the vaccinations become more available for the public and the economy has rebounded, the need for food assistance has declined some in the area.
SEMO Food Bank Chief Advancement Officer Lisa Church said it’s a promising sight to see that people are getting back on their feet and the food they need to survive.
“People are able to get back on their feet as people were able to get the vaccination and the economy is improving, people are going back to their jobs and able to support their own families as you know that they would want to,” Church said. “But we also want people to know that we’re still here. The rates of hunger are still very, very high.”
Church said they are still serving more people than normal however, with roughly 10,000 to 15,000 people each month than what they normally did before the pandemic.
“Right now, we are serving about 70,000 and 75,000 people each month,” Church said. That’s about 10 to 15 thousand,” Church said. “So things are improving, but what I think what people need to remember is that the need is incredibly, incredibly high in southeast Missouri.”
Southeast Missouri have some of the highest rates in the state with 1 in 5 children and 1 in 6 households are considered food insecure.
