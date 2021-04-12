First Alert: Mostly sunny, less windy afternoon

(KFVS) - Monday is starting off mild with wake-up temps in the mid 40s to low 50s.
This afternoon is looking beautiful with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and light winds.
Highs will be in the upper 60s north to the mid 70s south.
Clouds will increase tonight with light rain through early Tuesday. No severe weather is expected.
The rest of Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures below average in the low 60s.
The rest of the week will be mostly dry with cool temps.
Afternoon highs will be in the mid to low 60s.
Showers could return by the weekend.
