Egyptian Health Dept. reports 2 more COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported two more COVID-19 cases on Monday, April 12.
The individuals include:
White County
- Female: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 50s
To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,611 lab confirmed positives, including 53 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,760 lab-confirmed positives, including 27 deaths and Gallatin County has a total of 497 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation
