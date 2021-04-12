Egyptian Health Dept. reports 2 more COVID-19 cases

The Egyptian Health Department reported two more COVID-19 cases on Monday, April 12. (Source: WALB)
By Jessica Ladd | April 12, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT - Updated April 12 at 4:43 PM

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported two more COVID-19 cases on Monday, April 12.

The individuals include:

White County

  • Female: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 50s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,611 lab confirmed positives, including 53 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,760 lab-confirmed positives, including 27 deaths and Gallatin County has a total of 497 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation

