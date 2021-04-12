COVID-19 vaccines available to all Illinoisans 16 and older on Monday

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - All Illinoisans age 16 and older will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, April 12.
More than 80 counties previously opened eligibility to all residents age 16 and over.
There are 101 counties in Illinois.
According to Governor JB Pritzker’s office, as of Thursday, April 8, 73 percent of Illinois seniors and 42 percent of Illinoisans age 16 and over have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. One quarter of the 16 and over population is fully vaccinated.
“Our fight to stay safe and protect ourselves isn’t over, but with each day and each dose, we move closer and closer to putting this pandemic to an end,” said Gov. Pritzker.
Currently, there are more than 1,000 vaccination sites across Illinois, with 20 state-supported mas vaccination locations.
Information about locations and appointments can be found here.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), 131,285 vaccine dose were administered on Saturday, April 10.
A total of 7,178,611 shots have been given in Illinois as of last midnight.
IDPH reported the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 9,001,105.
