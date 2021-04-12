Corps of Engineers to cut ribbon marking near-completion of stormwater ditch replacements

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - A ribbon cutting ceremony to mark completion of three stormwater ditch replacements in New Madrid, Missouri area will take place on April 12 at 12 p.m. in New Madrid.
A 3.4 million dollar contract was awarded for two work areas Along Mott St. then the other by the old Sinclair property.
The project consists of replacing three stormwater ditches adjacent to the landside levee toe with arch reinforced concrete pipe (RCP) and associated structures.
The new RCP will route stormwater to two existing gravity flow culverts through the levee and to outlet structures and one city of New Madrid pump station.
The underground drain system is to address seepage issues and instability occurring in the open ditches while the drain system conveys surface water runoff from the levee, adjacent roads, and other areas.
“So this project will prevent or mitigate seepage problems that we saw back in 2011 and in subsequent flood fights or high water river stages,” said Jason Dickard, project manager for Memphis District Army Corps of Engineers. “And then it also conveys stormwater out of the city in New Madrid during high water events.”
Construction was initiated November 8, 2019 and the expected completion date is the summer of this year.
