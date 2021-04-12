Charles Booker probes another run for U.S. Senate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former member of the Kentucky House of Representatives has announced the formation of an exploratory committee as he weighs another possible run for the U.S. Senate.
Charles Booker posted video message on YouTube to announce the exploratory committee. He would be running for the seat currently held by Kentucky’s junior senator, Rand Paul.
“As Kentuckians, we know about tough times. But over these last few years, we have truly been through a lot,” Booker said. “It’s been hard, but as Kentuckians, we stood up and showed up for our neighbors, finding ways to uplift and help each other however we could. But even in a historic, unprecedented public health and economic crisis, most of our politicians couldn’t be bothered to do anything, voting against survival checks for working families and trying to take away our health care in order to give our money away to wealthy campaign donors. Kentuckians deserve a senator who will fight as hard for us as we fight for each other, and that’s why I’m formally announcing an exploratory committee for U.S. Senate. We can, we will, and we must build a future that works for all of us instead of just for a wealthy few.”
Booker sought the Democratic nomination in 2020 to run against Sen. Mitch McConnell, but lost the primary to Amy McGrath.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.