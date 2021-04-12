Cape Rose Garden to begin renovations this summer

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Rose Garden in Cape Girardeau will undergo renovations this summer.
Brock Davis, Parks Divisional Manager for the City of Cape Girardeau said they need to move a lot of dirt.
“With the elevations it doesn’t look like the slopes are that steep but steep enough to cause us problems. We have to do two tiers of landscape walls; the parking lot has to be matched with the rose garden to be able to ADA accessible”, said Davis.
The city hired an engineering firm to develop a landscaping plan on the rose garden section of the park.
“We’ve kind of come up with some concept designs, we met with the rose garden club, there is a local club here got some ideas,” said Davis.
Davis says the plan is to make the park and rose garden more handicapped accessible.
“In order for us to make this ADA accessible, everything literally all of the puzzles have to fit perfectly,” said Davis.
To make garden maintenance easier, the city will incorporate other types of flowers.
Davis says, roses are not maintenance friendly, it takes a lot time, a lot of patience, take a lot of work to maintain the beautification that they have for them.
The city of Cape relies on local garden clubs to maintain the property.
“Everything’s pretty much going to go back to the way it was the walkway and everything It just wasn’t flat, it wasn’t leveled,” said Davis.
To make it more level, the city wants to build more retaining walls.
“We’re planning to do some fall plantings and then next spring really hit it hard and get this thing growing,” said Davis.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.