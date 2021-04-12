Biden signs Ill. waiver to extend health care coverage for new moms

“Today’s announcement is welcome news to new moms, but especially new moms of color, who are six times more likely than white women in Illinois to die because of their pregnancy,” Durbin said. “Cutting off health coverage for new mothers just two months after they give birth—especially in the midst of a pandemic—is both dangerous and short-sighted. But thanks to today’s action by the Biden Administration, this common sense and widely supported policy will help save the lives of babies and mothers across Illinois.”