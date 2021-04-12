‘Art for Animals’ set for May 7-21 in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The popular “Art for Animals” exhibit and silent auction will be held May 7-May 21 this year.
The event will be the 11th annual benefit for the Poplar Bluff-based Animal Welfare Alliance (AWA).
“Art for Animals” features 5-by-7-inch original works by area artists.
The paintings, collages and small sculptures are auctioned on-line over a two-week period.
As many as 100 auction entries will be displayed for in-person viewing starting May 10 at event sponsor Artfully Framed gallery in the Bluff Estates Shopping Center.
Artists can register and get a 5-by-7 blank canvas for just $10 per entry at Artfully Framed (limit four entries per artist).
Subject matter does not have to be an animal.
Deadline for artists to turn their finished work over to the gallery for free framing is May 1.
Bidding for the framed artwork will be on-line between May 7 and May 21, when bidding will continue live and on-line at a “Tail End” reception 5 to 7 p.m. at Artfully Framed.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, attendance at the reception will be limited to 10 persons who purchase VIP tickets at $200 each.
VIP ticket holders will receive a complimentary charcuterie board laden with edible treats.
The “Tail End” reception session will be streamed live on social media; links will be posted on facebook.com/artfullyframed and on artfullyframed.com.
Viewers can join the party by buying their own charcuterie boards to enjoy at home while watching the reception and bidding.
Chihuahua-sized boards are $35; Vizsla-sized boards are $75 and Great Dane boards are $150.
All must be reserved by the end of business May 15.
The adult artist whose work brings the highest bid in the auction will win a $100 prize; the high-bid junior artist will win $50.
For more information on “Art for Animals,” call the gallery at (573) 785-6178.
Proceeds from the event benefit AWA programs.
AWA currently is raising money to purchase Hillcrest Animal Hospital on Westwood Boulevard for conversion to a regional, no-kill animal shelter.
