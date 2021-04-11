Traveling memorial comes to Cape Girardeau for gun violence awareness

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO chapter of Moms Demand Action have displayed a memorial in Cape Girardeau to raise awareness about gun violence.
46 t-shirts are displayed representing ages as little as 6-months-old to 17-years-old who have lost their life in 2020 by gun violence.
Leslie Washington said it’s important to make people aware of the seriousness of gun violence and to raise awareness and education the people.
“This is a very serious pandemic,” Washington said. “We have to do better with ending gun violence. We have to make legislators aware of that this is a serious pandemic and they need to do something to take care of it.”
She said the violence affects more than just the victim.
“I would just like the community to be aware that gun violence affects everybody,” Washington said. “It affects the family member, it affects the community that the victim lives in. So it’s impactful that this is here and it’s very important to get that out there.”
The memorial will be at Peace Park along Broadway St. in Cape Girardeau until May 2, before heading to Sikeston.
