Sunday Evening Outlook

Our pesky upper low finally moved off to the northeast today, allowing skies to clear. However, we’ve once again had some gusty northwest winds, although they should finally start to fade by late afternoon or evening, leading to a mostly clear and cool Sunday night and Monday morning. Monday should be less breezy, with mild temps again and just a few clouds.
The upcoming work week continues to look a bit cooler and drier than normal for mid-April, but also less volatile. A weak system is on track to move through late Monday night into early Tuesday with clouds and a few showers…but otherwise the period of Tuesday thru Friday looks mainly dry and cool. Lows may sneak below 40° later in the week, so gardeners/farmers may want to keep an eye on the temperature forecast. A few rain showers are possible Friday night into Saturday, but no thunderstorm threat at this time.
