Sunday Evening Outlook

The upcoming work week continues to look a bit cooler and drier than normal for mid-April, but also less volatile. A weak system is on track to move through late Monday night into early Tuesday with clouds and a few showers…but otherwise the period of Tuesday thru Friday looks mainly dry and cool. Lows may sneak below 40° later in the week, so gardeners/farmers may want to keep an eye on the temperature forecast. A few rain showers are possible Friday night into Saturday, but no thunderstorm threat at this time.