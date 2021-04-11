SEMO University hosts Gymnastics National Championship

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University hosted the USA Gymnastics Women’s Collegiate National Championships this weekend at the Show Me Center.
The big event featured five teams from across the country which performed on the vault, floor dance, beam and uneven bars.
SEMO Director of Athletics Brady Barke says they submitted a bid on bringing this event to Cape Girardeau and thought it would be a great opportunity for the community and give the Redhawks the best chance to compete for the competition.
“For the community it’s great,” Barke said. “I think there’s been a lot of excitement and buzz around having an event like this. I think it’s great for little kids to come out and watch but also just the community in all. Gymnasts in general are just amazing atheletes and so to be able to come and see it in person is just great.”
Barke said events like these have been successful for the community as a whole.
“We’ll probably try to continue to host the USAG Champion if we have an opportunity in future years,” Barke said. “But anytime we have an opportunity to be able to bring something like this to the community, we try to. We saw that the football playoffs, certainly with this. The university has been really supportive of our opportunity to do this and I think we’ve had successful events.”
