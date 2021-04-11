Redhawks earn 2021 USA Gymnastics Women’s Collegiate National Championship

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On April 10, the Redhawks captured the 2021 USA Gymnastics Women’s Collegiate National Championship at the Show Me Center.
The team won with a combined score of 195.025.
Dahlia Solorzano-Caruso, the 2021 USA Gymnastics Women’s Collegiate National All-Around Champion, won the all-around crown with 39.225, a tie for 11th in SEMO history.
The SEMO floor score was the 13th best mark in school history, with a 48.900 on vault and a 47.675 on bars.
The Redhawks competed against the United States Air Force Academy, Texas Woman’s University, Lindenwood University, and Centenary College.
