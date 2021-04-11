Redhawks earn 2021 USA Gymnastics Women’s Collegiate National Championship

Redhawks earn 2021 USA Gymnastics Women’s Collegiate National Championship
The Redhawks competed against the United States Air Force Academy, Texas Woman’s University, Lindenwood University, and Centenary College. (Source: KFVS)
By Ashley Smith | April 10, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT - Updated April 10 at 8:34 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On April 10, the Redhawks captured the 2021 USA Gymnastics Women’s Collegiate National Championship at the Show Me Center.

The team won with a combined score of 195.025.

Dahlia Solorzano-Caruso, the 2021 USA Gymnastics Women’s Collegiate National All-Around Champion, won the all-around crown with 39.225, a tie for 11th in SEMO history.

The SEMO floor score was the 13th best mark in school history, with a 48.900 on vault and a 47.675 on bars.

The Redhawks competed against the United States Air Force Academy, Texas Woman’s University, Lindenwood University, and Centenary College.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.