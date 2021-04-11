3 people injured in Carbondale shooting, police still investigating

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Three people were shot at a party in Carbondale Sunday morning.
On April 11, at approximately 2:45 a.m., City of Carbondale police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 300 block of West Cherry Street.
Officers located three gunshot victims in the area of a vacant residence where a party was taking place.
All three victims went to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment.
Two of the victims were treated and released with non-life threatening injuries.
The third victim is still being treated for serious injuries.
There is no suspect information to provide at this time.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.
