4 injured in collision on US 45

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were injured in a wreck on US 45 in McCracken County Saturday evening.
On April 10 at approximately 6:38 p.m., McCracken County Deputies, Firefighters and First Responders were dispatched to US 45 and KY 1241 for a two vehicle collision with injuries.
Investigation revealed Jennifer Harrison, 44, from Mayfield, was operating a 2007 Toyota Highlander with four other passengers.
Harrison was crossing all four lanes of US 45 and failed to yield the right of way to a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck that was south bound on US 45.
The Avalanche was driven by Ariel Duran, 59, of Mayfield and had one other passenger.
Harrison, one of her passengers, Ariel and her passenger were transported to a local hospital by Mercy Regional Ambulance for treatment of possible serious injuries.
Deputies were assisted on scene by Lone Oak Fire Department, Mercy Regional Ambulance, and Prestige towing service.
