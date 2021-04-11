Heroes For Kids bowl for autism awareness

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Heroes For Kids organization held their first Darin Manning Bowling For Autism event on Saturday.
The event was held at the Knights of Columbus Bowling Center where scores of people came out to help the cause.
A person who plays Batman for the organization, has a son, Darin, who has autism. Batman said it’s kids like his own that need that special involvement.
“A lot of kids with autism, they tend to be spectators more than actually being involved,” The Batman said. “With this, we can actually get them involved and they can be part of the action themselves. This is a labor of love for Heroes For Kids. This is why we do this.”
Sunshine McGraw is an employee at the bowling center and said she loves seeing all the smiling faces from the kids.
“This is what I live for,” McGraw said. “This right here, to make kids happy, to put the smile on the faces, to have the characters here, to have everything, there’s no words.”
Jessica Johnson, a director for Heroes for Kids, said it’s important to be able to donate in honor of his son but also remember that all people will all abilities is important as well.
“Everybody needs to understand that you have to be accepting of everyone,” Johnson said. “It doesn’t matter if they have autism, if they have down syndrome, if they have some sort of physical disability, we’re all human and we all should be accepted as we are.”
Money raised from the event goes towards helping an autism organization in Cape Girardeau.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.