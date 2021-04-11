First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Patchy light rain this morning over parts of So. Illinois should continue to lift northeast into Indiana by about sunrise, making way for a dry and breezy day. A few clouds will linger into the morning hours but it should become mainly sunny eventually. It will be a bit warmer than on Saturday, with highs ranging from the upper 60s north to the mid 70s south. Although it won’t be as windy as on Saturday, we’ll still have strong westerly breezes on the southwest side of a retreating upper low. Winds should settle down quickly after sunset this evening, leading to a mainly clear and cool Sunday night/Monday morning.
The weather for the upcoming work week continues to look mainly dry and slightly cooler than average for mid-April. No major weather systems are on the horizon, but some minor features could bring clouds and even some light precip at times. One period that may bring some sprinkles or light rain looks to be Monday night into early Tuesday….but right now the chance of measureable rain looks fairly low. Otherwise most of the week ahead should be partly cloudy, with highs in the 60s and lows mainly in the 40s.
