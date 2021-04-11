First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Patchy light rain this morning over parts of So. Illinois should continue to lift northeast into Indiana by about sunrise, making way for a dry and breezy day. A few clouds will linger into the morning hours but it should become mainly sunny eventually. It will be a bit warmer than on Saturday, with highs ranging from the upper 60s north to the mid 70s south. Although it won’t be as windy as on Saturday, we’ll still have strong westerly breezes on the southwest side of a retreating upper low. Winds should settle down quickly after sunset this evening, leading to a mainly clear and cool Sunday night/Monday morning.