Egyptian Health Dept. reports 5 more COVID-19 cases
The Egyptian Health Department reported five more COVID-19 cases on April 11. (Source: Twitter: Gov. Eric Holcomb)
By Jessica Ladd | April 11, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT - Updated April 11 at 10:59 AM

SOUTHEAST, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported five more COVID-19 cases on April 11.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • Female: 1 in their 20s, 1 in their 30s, 1 in their 50s, 1 demographics unknown, case status in progress
  • Male: 1 in their 30s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,611 lab confirmed positives, including 53 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,758 lab-confirmed positives, including 27 deaths and Gallatin County has a total of 497 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

