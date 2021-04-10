Power outages reported across the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People from across the Heartland are experiencing power outages due to the storms as of 8:30 p.m. on April 9.
- Bollinger County
- Black River Electric
- 765 customers without power
- Butler County
- Ozark Border Electric Coop
- 403 customers without power
- SEMO Electric Coop
- 2 customers without power
- Cape Girardeau County
- Ameren
- 276 customers without power
- Black River Electric
- 24 customers without power
- Citizens Electric Corp
- 73 customers without power
- Madison County
- Black River Co-op
- 18 customers without power
- Perry County
- Citizens Electric Corp
- 31 customers without power
- Scott County
- Ameren
- 39 customers without power
- SEMO Electric Coop
- 2 customers without power
- Wayne County
- Black River Co-op
- 51 customers without power
- Ozark Border Electric Coop
- 6 customers without power
- Alexander County
- Ameren
- 33 customers without power
- Jackson County
- Ameren
- 162 customers without power
- Egyptian Electric Cooperative Association
- 3 customers without power
- Union County
- Ameren
- 118 customers without power
- None at this time
