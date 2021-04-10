Power outages reported across the Heartland

By Ashley Smith | April 9, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT - Updated April 9 at 8:37 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People from across the Heartland are experiencing power outages due to the storms as of 8:30 p.m. on April 9.

Missouri

  • Bollinger County
    • Black River Electric
      • 765 customers without power
  • Butler County
    • Ozark Border Electric Coop
      • 403 customers without power
    • SEMO Electric Coop
      • 2 customers without power
  • Cape Girardeau County
    • Ameren
      • 276 customers without power
    • Black River Electric
      • 24 customers without power
    • Citizens Electric Corp
      • 73 customers without power
  • Madison County
    • Black River Co-op
      • 18 customers without power
  • Perry County
    • Citizens Electric Corp
      • 31 customers without power
  • Scott County
    • Ameren
      • 39 customers without power
    • SEMO Electric Coop
      • 2 customers without power
  • Wayne County
    • Black River Co-op
      • 51 customers without power
    • Ozark Border Electric Coop
      • 6 customers without power

Illinois

  • Alexander County
    • Ameren
      • 33 customers without power
  • Jackson County
    • Ameren
      • 162 customers without power
    • Egyptian Electric Cooperative Association
      • 3 customers without power
  • Union County
    • Ameren
      • 118 customers without power

Kentucky

  • None at this time

